Commanders' rival offensive lineman squashes retirement talks
There are two ways teams like the Washington Commanders can catch up to divisional and Super Bowl-winning teams like the Philadelphia Eagles.
One option is for the Commanders to simply get better. Something that isn't all that simple, really, and is actively being pursued by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
The other is for the Eagles to get worse by losing players to free agency or retirement. Unfortunately for Washington, we can't count on Philadelphia losing offensive tackle Lane Johnson anytime soon.
The source for that information is pretty reliable because it came from Johnson himself, who posted a message on social media saying, "Nothing but love the past 12 years & I'm looking forward to many more years to come - love you'll Philly!"
Johnson turns 35 in May and has spent all 12 seasons since being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the Eagles.
Six times Johnson has been named to the Pro Bowl, twice he has earned First-Team All-Pro accolades, and he is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion.
One day, Johnson will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and if he has his way, he'll do so after playing out the final two years of his current contract, which is set to expire following the 2026 NFL season.
With cap hits of $17.4 and $22.4 million in the next two years, barring a severe drop in play or injury, it seems likely Johnson will get his wish, and he clearly plans to make the best of it.
