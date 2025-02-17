Commanders' Jayden Daniels finishes ahead of Patrick Mahomes in final QB rankings
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season.
In fact, NFL.com writer Nick Shook believes he was the fifth-best quarterback in the league in 2024, ranking ahead of both Super Bowl signal callers.
READ MORE: Commanders projected to take step back next season
Daniels better than Mahomes?
"The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year's arrival to Washington will be remembered as the moment the Commanders franchise was reborn," Shook writes.
"Daniels proved he was ready for the NFL from the jump, never appearing overwhelmed by the speed of the game. He formed an excellent partnership with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, powered the Commanders to a 7-2 start and made a name for himself as a late-game hero, leading Washington to a number of heart-stopping wins en route to a 12-5 finish and two road playoff upsets. His final victory was his most triumphant: a 45-31 stunner over the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round."
Daniels finished ahead of Patrick Mahomes, who was at No. 7, and Jalen Hurts, who clocked in at No. 9.
While Daniels was ahead on these rankings, his goal is to beat those guys in the playoffs, so he will get back to work in the offseason in hopes of having a better chance next season.
READ MORE: Commanders land 'explosive and strong' Ohio State edge in three-round mock draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR
• Commanders’ divisional rival lose Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator
• NFL executive slams Commanders, praises Jayden Daniels
• Commanders hold top odds to land former NFL Defensive Player of the Year