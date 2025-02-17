Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels finishes ahead of Patrick Mahomes in final QB rankings

Patrick Mahomes was good for the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, but Jayden Daniels was better with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts to throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts to throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

In fact, NFL.com writer Nick Shook believes he was the fifth-best quarterback in the league in 2024, ranking ahead of both Super Bowl signal callers.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands on the field
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daniels better than Mahomes?

"The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year's arrival to Washington will be remembered as the moment the Commanders franchise was reborn," Shook writes.

"Daniels proved he was ready for the NFL from the jump, never appearing overwhelmed by the speed of the game. He formed an excellent partnership with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, powered the Commanders to a 7-2 start and made a name for himself as a late-game hero, leading Washington to a number of heart-stopping wins en route to a 12-5 finish and two road playoff upsets. His final victory was his most triumphant: a 45-31 stunner over the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round."

Daniels finished ahead of Patrick Mahomes, who was at No. 7, and Jalen Hurts, who clocked in at No. 9.

While Daniels was ahead on these rankings, his goal is to beat those guys in the playoffs, so he will get back to work in the offseason in hopes of having a better chance next season.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

