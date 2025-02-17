Commanders linked to star wide receiver that will soon be released
The Washington Commanders are going to be a team to keep an eye on for years to come. With Jayden Daniels at the helm of the offense, the club has stability at the quarterback position they haven't had for years.
The LSU product helped the Commanders post their best record and first NFC title game appearance in over three decades. Washington's playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was their first since 2005, too.
With the Commanders, led by Daniels, turning their franchise around and getting back to winning ways, they've not got a remarkable opportunity to build their squad around a star quarterback on a rookie contract.
With salary cap flexibility, Washington can make moves this offseason to make sure they are a Super Bowl contender next season. One area improvement they can look at is their wide receiver corps for Daniels, adding talent alongside Terry McLaurin.
There is one key wide receiver that will hit free agency this offseason, and that's because he will be cut by his current squad. The New York Jets, who are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, will also be moving on from Davante Adams.
The Jets should try and trade Adams to recoup some value, but it's hard to imagine they are able to do so given his contract and potential trade market.
The star wide receiver will more than likely follow Rodgers again, but the Commanders should certainly pursue Adams this offseason. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently linked the two sides together.
"The Washington Commanders could use a high-end No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin and have $80.5 million in projected cap space," Knox wrote. "The Los Angeles Chargers have $65.6 million in projected cap room and could use a veteran to partner with young wideouts Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Adams is likely to have a very limited market unless he's willing to take a substantial pay cut."
Having salary cap space is quite the luxury for the Commanders, who will be able to equip Daniels with enough talent to win a Super Bowl.
