Commanders linked to $33 million cornerback in free agency
The Washington Commanders are just weeks away from free agency, where they will have a chance to be aggressive in building the next iteration of the team.
ESPN analyst Seth Walder believes that the team needs to be particularly aggressive in the secondary, linking Washington to New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed.
READ MORE: Super Bowl in D.C.? Mayor says it’s possible with a new Commanders stadium
D.J. to D.C.?
"With Daniels on his rookie contract for a few more years, the time is now for Washington -- and it has the cap space to add a bounty of talent. Reed has consistently been a strong corner for the Jets over the past three seasons, and he would make a strong tandem with Mike Sainristil," Walder writes.
Reed recorded 64 tackles this past season for the Jets, but his stats don't tell the whole story. Reed is considered to be one of the better cornerbacks on the open market this season and Washington's secondary would be better off with him in it.
READ MORE: Analysts urge Commanders to sign wide receiver Tee Higgins
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 top defensive NFL Draft prospects that would fill Commanders' needs
• Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR
• Commanders hold top odds to land former NFL Defensive Player of the Year