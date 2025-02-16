Commander Country

Commanders linked to $33 million cornerback in free agency

The Washington Commanders could sign one of the better cornerbacks in free agency this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) tries to break free from New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) after a catch in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) tries to break free from New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) after a catch in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are just weeks away from free agency, where they will have a chance to be aggressive in building the next iteration of the team.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder believes that the team needs to be particularly aggressive in the secondary, linking Washington to New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed (2) intercepts a pass against the Detroit Lions
Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed (2) intercepts a pass against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

D.J. to D.C.?

"With Daniels on his rookie contract for a few more years, the time is now for Washington -- and it has the cap space to add a bounty of talent. Reed has consistently been a strong corner for the Jets over the past three seasons, and he would make a strong tandem with Mike Sainristil," Walder writes.

Reed recorded 64 tackles this past season for the Jets, but his stats don't tell the whole story. Reed is considered to be one of the better cornerbacks on the open market this season and Washington's secondary would be better off with him in it.

Jeremy Brener
