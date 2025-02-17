Commanders star pass rusher linked to Cowboys in free agency sweepstakes
The Washington Commanders were likely pleasantly surprised to see the output from pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. in his first season with the team.
Fowler signed a one-year deal last offseason in hopes of revitalizing his career, which he was able to do.
Now a free agent once again, Fowler could look to re-sign, but the Dallas Cowboys are interested in signing him away from the Commanders, according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
Dante back to Dallas?
"Just about any NFL team could use additional pass-rushing help. Getting a potent sack artist at a bargain would be a bonus," Knox writes.
"That's what the Washington Commanders got when they signed Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year, $3.3 million deal last offseason. Fowler appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders, logged 10.5 sacks and 20 quarterback pressures and helped Washington reach the NFC Championship Game."
Fowler, 30, played for the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023, but he joined the Commanders because his defensive coordinator Dan Quinn moved to D.C. While the Cowboys could be seen as a potential destination, the Commanders will have a good chance to bring him back if they are willing to bump his pay a little bit.
