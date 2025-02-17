NFL analyst picks Jayden Daniels over Super Bowl Champion quarterback Jalen Hurts
NFL analyst Pete Prisco made waves this week by stating that he would take Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels over Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.
Prisco’s comments have sparked debate among fans and analysts alike, with many praising Daniels’ upside while others question whether he has proven enough to surpass a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback like Hurts.
During a recent discussion, Prisco highlighted Daniels’ dynamic playmaking ability, youth, and potential as key reasons he would choose him over Hurts.
“To me, that’s Jayden Daniels. That’s no slight to Jalen Hurts, I think Jayden Daniels is gonna be special,” Prisco stated.
The Commanders’ rookie quarterback impressed in his first season, showcasing elite athleticism, accuracy, and poise under pressure. While Hurts has led the Eagles to deep playoff runs and even a Super Bowl appearance, Prisco believes Daniels’ long-term ceiling makes him the better option moving forward.
Not everyone agrees with Prisco’s assessment. Supporters of Hurts argue that he has already proven himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, leading Philadelphia to multiple playoff berths and demonstrating his ability to perform in high-pressure situations.
Meanwhile, Washington fans are thrilled with the idea that their young signal-caller is already being compared to some of the league’s best.
As Jayden Daniels heads into his second season, the debate will likely continue. If he builds on his impressive rookie campaign, more analysts may start siding with Prisco. However, until he proves himself in the playoffs like Hurts has, many will remain skeptical of such a bold claim.
