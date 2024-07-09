Washington Commanders Rookie 'Going to Baptize' Teams That Passed On Him at NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders got an 'A-' from Chad Reuter of NFL.com for their NFL Draft class this year. Part of that grade was getting Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Jer'zhan (Johnny) Newton in the second round after he was projected for most of the lead-up to the draft as a Day 1 prospect.
Reuter called Newton, "A force in the front four," in his post-draft grades write-up about the Commanders class, and he wasn't the only one praising the selection in the immediate aftermath of the NFL Draft.
Another NFL.com article praised Washington for taking advantage of their good fortune, saying, "Jer'Zhan Newton would’ve been long gone by pick No. 36 had a Jones fracture in his foot not significantly abbreviated his pre-draft process. And that’s why I don’t entirely mind Washington adding another defensive tackle to a group that already includes two players making serious loot."
While Commanders general manager Adam Peters smiled and would have probably liked to have sent a thank you letter to the 31 other NFL GMs who allowed Newton to fall so far, the player himself admitted he has a chip on his shoulder from the experience, and is planning on showing his gratitude in another way.
"When I play 'em I'm going to baptize them"- Johnny Newton, Washington Commanders DT
"When I play 'em I'm going to baptize them," Newton told Commanders host Bryan Colbert Jr. in a recently published interview on the team's YouTube page.
"I know there wasn't 32 people better than me at the end of the day, that's for sure," Newton continued. "But like I said, it's a plan for everything. It was already written so it was written for me to come here. Now I just got to execute it and play to my God-given ability. I wasn't mad. I love that I came here, I'm playing behind (Jonathan) Allen and (Daron) Payne...and then adding me to the Dline, I'm trying to be B.I.N."
What does B.I.N. stand for? "Best in the nation," Newton says.
Music to the ears of Washington fan's ears for sure, even as they await Newton's first opportunity to suit up and practice with the team.
While the injury mentioned above caused Newton's draft stock to dip, a similar situation with his other foot cost him his rookie minicamp and the entirety of the OTA and mandatory minicamp period.
Coach Dan Quinn declined to put a timetable on his rookie defensive tackle's return, opting instead to take the patient and conservative road as he looks to get Newton on the field when the player is medically ready to do so.
Watching the interview you can see Newton is mentally ready, and turning on the tape you'll get a quick reminder why Washington spent a second-round pick to land another first-round talent.
