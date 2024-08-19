Washington Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Reflects on Week vs. Miami Dolphins
The Washington Commanders need Jayden Daniels to grow up fast as a rookie quarterback, but situations like the one he faced this week in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins certainly helps.
Daniels got the chance to see what a competitor can throw at him, and it's only going to help him going into his first NFL season.
"It was great to go out there, obviously, at practice and see different looks, different
blitzes that teams might try to throw at us," Daniels said. "It's a chess match at the end of the day. They’re trying to get us and expose us, and we're trying to do the same thing."
Daniels completed 10 of his 12 passes for 78 yards on Saturday against the Dolphins, showing a sign of consistency and accuracy that the No. 2 overall pick can hopefully bring into the regular season.
Daniels and the Commanders still have one more preseason match to go against No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.
