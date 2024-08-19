Commander Country

Washington Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Reflects on Week vs. Miami Dolphins

Jayden Daniels grew a lot for the Washington Commanders in training camp this week.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the field before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders need Jayden Daniels to grow up fast as a rookie quarterback, but situations like the one he faced this week in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins certainly helps.

Daniels got the chance to see what a competitor can throw at him, and it's only going to help him going into his first NFL season.

"It was great to go out there, obviously, at practice and see different looks, different
blitzes that teams might try to throw at us," Daniels said. "It's a chess match at the end of the day. They’re trying to get us and expose us, and we're trying to do the same thing."

READ MORE: What Happened on Pair of Dolphins Conversions Allowed By Washington Commanders?

Daniels completed 10 of his 12 passes for 78 yards on Saturday against the Dolphins, showing a sign of consistency and accuracy that the No. 2 overall pick can hopefully bring into the regular season.

Daniels and the Commanders still have one more preseason match to go against No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Published
Jeremy Brener

