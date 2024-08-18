'We've Got to Finish Better,' Says Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels After Loss
MIAMI GARDENS, Fl. -- Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels has impressed at just about every checkpoint he's arrived at in his short NFL career.
As a draft prospect he was considered by many as the most complete quarterback prospect, and there's a thought out there that the Commanders would have drafted him over Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams had they gotten the top pick in the NFL Draft.
Since being selected with the second pick, Daniels has impressed his coaches, his Washington teammates, media attending practices in training camp, and the fans who have been able to see him play.
Some have even said Daniels makes it look easy, like he's been an NFL quarterback for years and not months. Something he himself says may look like it, but is really a result of offensive layers working in unison.
"I wouldn't say it's easy, but it's kind of just knowing what goes with football, and going out there, trying to execute," Daniels said after his second preseason game on Saturday night. "(Offensive coordinator) Kliff (Kingsbury) called the plays, and we want to attack different things. We've got receivers who can go out there and make plays."
Just as Daniels wouldn't say his performances have come easy, he's far from satisfied with the results on the field.
In the seven-point loss to the Miami Dolphins Saturday night Daniels led two drives that put his team in position to score. The problem comes in when he and his unit don't put points on the board, and instead turn it over to field goal kicker Riley Patterson to do it.
On Saturday, Patterson made one of his two opportunities following Daniels drives. He also missed one of his last two tries on the night. That's six points off the board, but more importantly for Daniels, there was the potential to score nine more, had he and the offense been able to hit paydirt.
"We just need to finish drives better as an offense, try to limit the penalties that kind of killed our drives, and other than that, I mean, the name of the game is we want to score touchdowns," Daniels said. "So obviously I hold the offense to a high standard. I hold myself to a high standard. I
know Kliff will be saying the same thing, ‘We want to put touchdowns on the board. We
don't want to settle for field goals,’ stuff like that. Other than that, we've got to go back, watch the
film. When that time comes, obviously ‘DQ’ (Head Coach Dan Quinn) and them will have what they’ve
got to say. But for us, it’s just we've got to finish better."
