Commanders rookie could shine in Terry McLaurin's absence
The Washington Commanders are hoping Terry McLaurin heals from his ankle injury soon and that he agrees to a new contract, but for now, he remains on the sidelines.
McLaurin being out allows other wide receivers the opportunity for extended snaps, including rookie Jaylin Lane, who was named as a player to watch ahead of Washington's preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
READ MORE: A Commanders rookie did something 'nobody would do,' and coaches noticed
"Lane had a quiet joint practice session against the Patriots. He didn't necessarily do anything negative; he just didn't stand out in the way that he did during practices in previous weeks," team reporter Zach Selby wrote.
"Lane should get plenty of opportunities to bounce back in the game on Friday. Lane has speed, versatility and quickness to go with a strong work ethic. He knows how to turn those traits into yards after the catch, which led to him getting praise from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. He also has the capability to be a vertical threat, which the team has missed with Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin not on the field.
"Lane will also get plenty of snaps returning punts on Friday. He had an extensive career as a return specialist in college and led the ACC in punt return yards in 2024. The Commanders have been looking for an answer at punt returner for years, and Lane has the chance to claim the role for himself."
Lane has big opportunity ahead of him
Lane is someone the Commanders are high on, especially with so much uncertainty in the wide receiver room.
Lane isn't likely to see much playing time on offense for the Commanders in 2025, especially if McLaurin reaches some kind of deal with Washington's front office.
However, Lane can carve out a substantial role on special teams, especially if he performs well tonight against the Patriots. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Commanders backup running back could shine in 2025
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• This Commanders player-coach duo has a very unique history
• The secret meeting that changed everything for the Commanders
• Commanders head coach praises $97 million cornerback
• Commanders coach has a blunt message about the contract drama