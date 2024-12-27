Commanders Rookie TE Making Progress
Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott isn't making the most waves in his rookie class, but he is continuing to progress at his own pace.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is happy to see the strides that he has made during his first season in the league.
“Yeah, he's a very skilled football player, there's no doubt," Kingsbury said. "I think the blocking aspect is something that we're continuing to work on with him. It's a different speed, different level of play, but he's made big strides in that area and we'll continue to bring him along. He is behind one of the greatest pass catching tight ends in the history of the league and so that keeps a few reps off his plate, but we're very pleased with his progress so far.”
Sinnott has five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown, but he has primarily been learning behind Zach Ertz.
The more experience Sinnott gets behind Ertz, the better off he will be in the future.
Sinnott and the Commanders are back in action this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.
