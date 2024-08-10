Washington Commanders Rookie Tight End Makes Big Play In Preseason Debut
The Washington Commanders are playing a live football game. Now, it might not be a regular season contest as the club takes on the New York Jets, but football is back.
For the Commanders, their new roster and new-look staff are getting a chance to establish themselves. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels wasted no time finding the end zone, but he's not the only newcomer to begin making a name for himself in the exhibition contest.
Washington rookie tight end Ben Sinnott has been making a name for himself throughout training camp, giving head coach Dan Quinn a reason to praise him and find confidence in him.
During the Commanders' preseason contest against the Jets, Sinnott took that potential and realized it on the field with a huge play. Carrying defenders and brushing off tackles, the tight end came away with a 44-yard reception with the first half winding down.
Sinnott could be a sneaky weapon for Daniels when the starters are playing consistent snaps together in the regular season.
The way the roster is set up, Sinnott is set to take the reigns as the premier tight end on the roster after Zach Ertz makes a departure from the team, but the Kansas State product and No. 53 overall selection is going to be tough to keep off the field if he's capable of making plays similar to this one consistently.
"Ben has really embraced the challenges of the NFL," Quinn claimed ahead of the preseason contest. "His ability to handle contested catches has been particularly impressive. It’s these moments that test a rookie, and he’s handled them exceptionally well."
There's plenty of reason to believe Sinnott can be an impact-player in his first season with the club.
