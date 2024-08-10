Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores Running Touchdown on Opening Drive Against Jets
It didn't take long for Jayden Daniels to show off his incredible dual-threat ability at the NFL level.
The No. 2 overall pick and Washington Commanders quarterback won the Heisman last season at LSU, using his dual-threat ability to lead him to the honor. Heading into the NFL, his versatility is the main reason to believe he can transform Washington's offense.
In his first drive of the preseason, coming against the New York Jets, Daniels used both his arm and his legs to will the Commanders to the end zone. His second-ever pass was a 42-yard connection with Dyami Brown, which set up an eventual three-yard rushing touchdown from Daniels.
Again, it didn't take long for Daniels to show just how dynamic the Commanders' offense, led by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, can be with his play under center. Daniels finished his first drive of the preseason having completed two of his three passes for 45 yards, adding the touchdown score on the ground.
After the reports coming out of camp of Daniels' ability to learn and improve, it's no shock he's hitting the ground running during preseason.
