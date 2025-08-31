Commanders rookie WR making progress before Giants game
Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane is going into his first year with the team.
While Lane may be buried in the depth chart, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn could place Lane as the team's punt returner for the season.
“We knew the punt return ability was really strong. What I probably didn't know, and I knew he was fast and explosive, but the way that he's taken to coaching from [Wide Receivers Coach] Bobby [Engram], you can almost see the drill work come into the play," Quinn said.
"And so, there's a specific way you run an option route when somebody's on you, you don't want to hustle too quickly because then the defender's not really into the stress. So, seeing him fully express how to work somebody into a technique, that's a really big deal because in college, especially on offenses that play really fast, there's not as much man-to-man.
"And so, that's one of the things that can be more challenging for a slot or a wide receiver that's playing in a tempo offense. Because college plays faster than we play, so you see less matching and tight coverage. So, they're able to run their routes at full speed and hit it and go to the next play. And so, running an option route, defeating leverage, beating people in man-to-man, that's been an impressive, I'm not going to call it catch up, but development from the time he's arrived to where he is today.”
Lane could have big role with Commanders
Being the punt returner comes with a lot of responsibility, but it will be interesting to see if Lane picks up some snaps at wide receiver.
The Commanders only carried five wideouts, including Lane, so the rookie from Virginia Tech could see some burn on offense as well.
Lane will make his NFL debut when the New York Giants come to town on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
