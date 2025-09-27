Commanders rookies making noise to start season
The Washington Commanders are seeing some immediate contributions from their rookie class, which has scored three touchdowns so far this season.
Jaylin Lane has a punt return for a touchdown and Jacory Croskey-Merritt has ran it in twice, both in Weeks 1 and 3. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had kind words for the pair of first-year players.
“Well, I would say it's nice to share it around a little bit. Last year one guy just took it the whole time. They didn't share it around. So, it shows that the versatility, the class and their ready. I think it shows their willingness to put it all out there to say, I'm ready to contribute to be a part of this," Quinn said.
"Whether that's through Bill [Croskey-Merritt], that's through Jaylin, there'll be others, but it's a great way to express themselves and demonstrate it. That they can be counted on, they can be leaned in on, although they're young in their careers they're ready. And when somebody gets to demonstrate that and get recognized for it, obviously we're all pumped for them.”
Commanders rookies showing out so far
The Commanders are getting those strong contributions from the rookies right away, which is exactly what Washington could hope for.
While Croskey-Merritt is questionable for the game with a knee injury, he practiced in full before the team left to play the Atlanta Falcons, so he could factor into the running back rotation in Week 4.
As for Lane, he should have more of an opportunity to play with Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown both out with injuries. With the chance to possibly start, Lane could connect with Marcus Mariota for his first touchdown as a receiver.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Falcons is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
