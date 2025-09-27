Commander Country

Commanders rookies making noise to start season

The Washington Commanders are getting a boost and some juice from the first-year players.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane returns a punt for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane returns a punt for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are seeing some immediate contributions from their rookie class, which has scored three touchdowns so far this season.

Jaylin Lane has a punt return for a touchdown and Jacory Croskey-Merritt has ran it in twice, both in Weeks 1 and 3. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had kind words for the pair of first-year players.

“Well, I would say it's nice to share it around a little bit. Last year one guy just took it the whole time. They didn't share it around. So, it shows that the versatility, the class and their ready. I think it shows their willingness to put it all out there to say, I'm ready to contribute to be a part of this," Quinn said.

"Whether that's through Bill [Croskey-Merritt], that's through Jaylin, there'll be others, but it's a great way to express themselves and demonstrate it. That they can be counted on, they can be leaned in on, although they're young in their careers they're ready. And when somebody gets to demonstrate that and get recognized for it, obviously we're all pumped for them.”

READ MORE: Commanders DC opens up about upcoming matchup against Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Commanders rookies showing out so far

The Commanders are getting those strong contributions from the rookies right away, which is exactly what Washington could hope for.

While Croskey-Merritt is questionable for the game with a knee injury, he practiced in full before the team left to play the Atlanta Falcons, so he could factor into the running back rotation in Week 4.

As for Lane, he should have more of an opportunity to play with Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown both out with injuries. With the chance to possibly start, Lane could connect with Marcus Mariota for his first touchdown as a receiver.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Falcons is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

READ MORE: Commanders rookie WR nominated for first prestigious NFL honor

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders offensive line look sharp, but Dan Quinn isn't ready to commit

• Zach Ertz represents Commanders with tremendous honor

• Commanders rookie making strong impression on Dan Quinn

•﻿ Commanders place safety on IR as secondary struggles continue

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News