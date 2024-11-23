Commanders Activate Pass Rusher Among Roster Moves Ahead of Cowboys Clash
The Washington Commanders' rookie class has been quite impactful this season.
In addition to No. 2 overall pick quarterback Jayden Daniels, Commanders general manager Adam Peters' first class of draft picks has worked out very well including starters left tackle Brandon Coleman, receiver Luke McCaffrey, cornerback Mike Sainristil, and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton.
Other Washington rookies have flashed different degrees of talent as well including defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste who had one sack and three tackles before suffering an injury and going on injured reserve following the team's Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The seventh round pick was on an impressive track as part of the Commanders' rotation of pass rushers before the injury and as the team gets set to host the Dallas Cowboys for the first time this season he's coming back, the team announced Saturday.
To make room for Jean-Baptiste on the active roster the team released running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. who was signed from the practice squad to help Washington deal with the loss of Brian Robinson Jr. as he dealt with a hamstring injury.
Rodriguez has become somewhat of a fan favorite for his tough running style and ability to perform in the few games he's had the opportunity to since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He can be added back to the Commanders' practice squad if not claimed by another team.
The team also announced kicker Austin Seibert has been removed from the injury report and will be active when the team hosts Dallas this weekend.
