Commanders Must Beat Cowboys in Week 12
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for a big game tomorrow against the Dallas Cowboys, and even though the team still has seven victories on the season, it's a must-win game for the team.
The Commanders were tied for first place with the Philadelphia Eagles, but after two consecutive losses, Washington now sits 1.5 games back of the NFC East lead. The Commanders have a two-game lead for the final Wild Card spot, but they would much rather be on top of the division than having to go on the road for the first weekend of the playoffs.
Facing off against a Cowboys team that has lost five straight, the Commanders cannot afford to lose a game that they should easily win on paper.
The Cowboys are falling apart at the seams since Dak Prescott went down with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve. The offense has been a mess and the defense doesn't have enough supplies to clean it up.
Washington has six games left on the schedule, four of which come against teams out of the playoff picture. These are chances that the Commanders cannot squander if they want to be taken seriously as a contender.
