Commanders Roster Still Has 'Plenty of Questions'

The Washington Commanders are far from perfect coming into the season.

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders have their 53-man roster set as they prepare to begin their season on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's a lot of turnover from a year ago with 29 players who played elsewhere in 2023, and that has questions still surrounding the team.

"The Commanders' roster faces plenty of questions," ESPN insider John Keim writes. "CBs Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Benjamin St-Juste must improve from last season. Their camp showing was spotty. The Commanders' offensive line, with three new starters, must prove it has enough cohesion and talent to protect Daniels and open holes in the run game. Can veterans such as TE Zach Ertz and RB Austin Ekeler provide enough consistency on offense to offset the lack of proven receiver talent beyond Terry McLaurin?"

The Commanders won't be able to answer those questions right away. They will have to play a few games into the season to answer those questions.

The rebuild can't come overnight, but Washington will soon learn how long the current team can stick together until changes need to be made. If wins don't come, then those changes may come sooner rather than later.

