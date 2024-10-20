Commanders Rule Five Out vs. Panthers
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, but there are a group of players that won't be suiting up for today's game.
The Commanders have listed quarterback Jeff Driskel, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, defensive back Tyler Owens, linebacker Dominique Hampton and offensive lineman Chris Paul out against the Panthers.
Out of the players the Commanders have out, Armstrong is the most notable. The game marks Armstrong's second consecutive scratch after a successful first five games. Armstrong has 12 tackles and three sacks so far this season for the Commanders, so Washington will struggle a little bit without him. The team will also be without Jonathan Allen, who was placed on injured reserve after tearing his pectoral muscle against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
On the flip side, the Panthers have listed pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebackers Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan, Claudin Cherelus, right tackle Taylor Moton, tight end Tommy Tremble and defensive end A'Shawn Robinson out against the Commanders.
The Commanders and Panthers are not at full strength, but both teams will have to rely on their depth in order to get them out of this weekend's game on the winning side.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Looking for Momentum and Milestones in Game vs. Panthers
• Commanders QB Singles Out Panthers Defender
• Super Bowl Winner, Washington D.C. Legend Darrell Green Receives Key to the City