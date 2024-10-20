Commander Country

Commanders Rule Five Out vs. Panthers

The Washington Commanders won't have some players against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) pushes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) to the ground in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) pushes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) to the ground in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, but there are a group of players that won't be suiting up for today's game.

The Commanders have listed quarterback Jeff Driskel, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, defensive back Tyler Owens, linebacker Dominique Hampton and offensive lineman Chris Paul out against the Panthers.

Out of the players the Commanders have out, Armstrong is the most notable. The game marks Armstrong's second consecutive scratch after a successful first five games. Armstrong has 12 tackles and three sacks so far this season for the Commanders, so Washington will struggle a little bit without him. The team will also be without Jonathan Allen, who was placed on injured reserve after tearing his pectoral muscle against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

On the flip side, the Panthers have listed pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebackers Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan, Claudin Cherelus, right tackle Taylor Moton, tight end Tommy Tremble and defensive end A'Shawn Robinson out against the Commanders.

The Commanders and Panthers are not at full strength, but both teams will have to rely on their depth in order to get them out of this weekend's game on the winning side.

