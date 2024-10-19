Commander Country

Super Bowl Winner, Washington D.C. Legend Darrell Green Receives Key to the City

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gave legend Darrell Green a key to the city the day before his number is set to be retired.

David Harrison

Darrell Green played his entire career with the Washington Redskins, winning two Super Bowls. Xxx Darrell Green Redskins S Fbn Usa Dist Of Columbia / Julia Schmalz, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Washington Commanders, 4-2 entering Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, are in the midst of a re-tooling in an effort to return winning football to the D.C. area and to fans of the franchise all around the globe.

It is new in the sense of the way it is being done and how effective the efforts have been so far, but this isn't the first year we've seen the Commanders try to replicate the winning that came in the past, before the current name and logo, and before the ones that came before them

Those days may be gone to a lot of people, but for Washington, the three names and logos are all part of the story of one NFL franchise. One that has represented D.C. since 1937 and includes many legends like cornerback Darrell Green who will see his jersey number retired at halftime of this weekend's contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Washington Redskins legend Darrell Green
Darrell Green played his entire career with the Washington Redskins, winning two Super Bowls. Xxx Darrell Green Redskins S Fbn Usa Dist Of Columbia / Julia Schmalz, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Before those festivities take place, however, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wanted to bestow another honor on Green, by handing him a key to the country's capital city.

“Darrell Green truly embodies the spirit of the city of Washington, DC, and I am proud to present
him with the Key to the City,” Mayor Bowser said via press release. “As a two-time Super Bowl Champion who spent his entire career here and continues to support our youth through the Green Family Foundation, he is a star on and off the field. We are honored to celebrate an honorary Washingtonian and a Washington Legend with a key to the Sports Capital.”  

Green spent all 20 years of his NFL career playing for Washington, and secured at least one interception in 19 straight seasons while doing so.

On top of winning two Super Bowls with the franchise he was also a First-Team All-Pro, seven time Pro Bowler, 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, and is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“I am deeply honored to receive the key to this great city, Washington, DC, a place that has given me so much throughout my life and career,” Green said. “To the community, fans, and leaders who have supported me over the years, thank you from the bottom of my heart. This city is more than just a place to me—it’s home. I am grateful for the opportunity to give back and be part of this incredible legacy.”

 As legends go, Green is one of the best, and therefore one of the most deserving of having his digits retired. An honor, like the others he has earned over the years, that Green is not taking for granted.

