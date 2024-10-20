Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Panthers Matchup
The Washington Commanders came back down to Earth last week in a lopsided loss to the Baltimore Ravens. They will now look to get back on track and get to 5-2 when they host the struggling Carolina Panthers from Northwest Stadium. It will be a beautiful day in Landover, Maryland today and Jayden Daniels and the Commanders should have a field day against one of the worst teams in the league.
Getting off to a hot start will be key as you never want to play down to competition. This is the NFL and although the Panthers aren't necessarily viewed as a challenge, any team can win on a given Sunday.
Check out how our staff here at CommanderGameday see how this one will play out.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Washington Commanders are about as happy a team can be after coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That fact is equal parts expectation management by the coaching staff and player resiliency. Resilient teams bounce back, so getting a soft Carolina Panthers squad at home one week later should be an opportunity for a team like this Commanders squad to feast offensively and do enough defensively to get back in the win column.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-2
Commanders 34, Panthers 20
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Kade was unavailable due to a prior obligation this week.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-2
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders are facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL. This should be cake for one of the best offenses in the NFL.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-3
Commanders 42, Panthers 20
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
While things are starting to look a bit better in Carolina with Panthers making a quarterback change they are still far away from being a contending team in the league. Meanwhile, the Commanders are off to a solid start in the new era but are coming off a reality check against the Ravens. The Commanders will bounce back in a big way this week taking care of business against a lesser opponent.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-2
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Commanders 38, Panthers 17
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (3-0)
