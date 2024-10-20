Commander Country

Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Panthers Matchup

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis for Washington Commanders vs. Carolina Panthers.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after catching a fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after catching a fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders came back down to Earth last week in a lopsided loss to the Baltimore Ravens. They will now look to get back on track and get to 5-2 when they host the struggling Carolina Panthers from Northwest Stadium. It will be a beautiful day in Landover, Maryland today and Jayden Daniels and the Commanders should have a field day against one of the worst teams in the league.

Getting off to a hot start will be key as you never want to play down to competition. This is the NFL and although the Panthers aren't necessarily viewed as a challenge, any team can win on a given Sunday.

Check out how our staff here at CommanderGameday see how this one will play out.

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

The Washington Commanders are about as happy a team can be after coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That fact is equal parts expectation management by the coaching staff and player resiliency. Resilient teams bounce back, so getting a soft Carolina Panthers squad at home one week later should be an opportunity for a team like this Commanders squad to feast offensively and do enough defensively to get back in the win column.

2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-2

Commanders 34, Panthers 20

Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)

Kade was unavailable due to a prior obligation this week.

2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-2

Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)

The Commanders are facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL. This should be cake for one of the best offenses in the NFL.

2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-3

Commanders 42, Panthers 20

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

While things are starting to look a bit better in Carolina with Panthers making a quarterback change they are still far away from being a contending team in the league. Meanwhile, the Commanders are off to a solid start in the new era but are coming off a reality check against the Ravens. The Commanders will bounce back in a big way this week taking care of business against a lesser opponent.

2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-2

**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**

Commanders 38, Panthers 17

CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (3-0)

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Looking for Momentum and Milestones in Game vs. Panthers

• Super Bowl Winner, Washington D.C. Legend Darrell Green Receives Key to the City

• Panthers vs. Commanders Could Turn Into Shootout

• Commanders Rule Two Out vs. Panthers

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News