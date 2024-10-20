Commanders vs. Panthers: Time, TV, & Predictions

Commander Country

All your information for the Washington Commanders matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will look to get back in the win column after suffering a close loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week when they play host to one of the worst teams in the league the Carolina Panthers.

Both sides have some question marks on the injury front but are mostly in decent shape to produce a good product. The Panthers have looked better since deciding to bench second-year quarterback Bryce Young, but the Commanders are a new team and have shown consistency and explosiveness.

Here is all the information you need to know for today's matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers.

Commanders vs. Panthers Kickoff Time

Northwest Stadium
Landover, Maryland
Sunday, October 20th, 4:05 PM EST

TV Channel

CBS - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Prediction For Washington Commanders vs. Carolina Panthers

While things are starting to look a bit better in Carolina with Panthers making a quarterback change they are still far away from being a contending team in the league. Meanwhile, the Commanders are off to a solid start in the new era but are coming off a reality check against the Ravens. The Commanders will bounce back in a big way this week taking care of business against a lesser opponent.

Commanders 38, Panthers 17

Full Staff Score Predictions

