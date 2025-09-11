Commanders running back could be offense's surprise X-Factor
Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has a unique role on the offense this season, certainly different than it was a year ago.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about Ekeler's changing role and why he is someone the offense hopes to rely on a lot in the early part of the season.
"There's certain players you want to feature in certain spaces and Austin’s shown uniqueness in a lot of ways, but sometimes in the passing game there's some really unique things that he can do," Quinn said.
"His conversion in this past game I thought was just incredible. It was a second down and 15 play that he ended up getting a first down on. So, he has that X-factor in him both in the run and the past, but we do like this group and un this September football, man, you're rolling through guys, you're playing, you're getting the fight right. You're getting the play style right.
"So, it is conscious, I would say, not maybe as much as it you would when you're tailoring things toward the end of a season. In the early part, man, you want to get reps for people, you want to see guys go and that's how roles start to emerge. So, you do have to do that a little bit in September football just to get the play style up and running like you want it to.”
Ekeler important for Commanders offense
Ekeler is eventually going to be conceding the main bulk of the carries to rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but that doesn't mean he won't see his fair share of touches.
Croskey-Merritt is in a position to become the lead guy, but the backfield won't be able to be as effective without Ekeler.
Early in the season, his role may feature more carries than the end of the year, but his blocking in pass protection and threat as a receiver gives the Commanders another dynamic.
