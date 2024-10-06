Commanders Safety to Make Season Debut vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will see the return of a 25-year-old safety, as Darrick Forrest wasn't listed on the inactives list.
Washington is back on their home field for the second time this season, taking on the Cleveland Browns as they look to improve their record to 4-1 on the season. They've gotten off to a quick start, as they've backed up their season-opening loss with three straight wins.
After scoring 30 or more points in their last two games, the Commanders -- led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels -- are looking to keep building their offensive resurgence. Running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. are both healthy and ready to hit the gridiron once again.
While wide receiver Noah Brown is out for the game, Washington's offense will be in a better position to succeed than they were a week ago -- when they posted 42 points. Here's the Commanders' list of inactives for Week 5:
- QB Sam Hartman
- QB Jeff Driskel
- S Tyler Owens
- LB Dominque Hampton
- G Chris Paul
- WR Noah Brown
- DE Clelin Ferrell
Missing Brown and Clelin Ferrell leaves Washington without two starters, but having a healthy Forrest and running back corps will elevate both sides of the ball against the Browns.
Forrest, in year four, has started 16 games in 30 appearances throughout his three-year career. When healthy in 2022, he pulled down four interceptions while making 88 tackles. Remaining healthy is his biggest challenge, but when he's on the gridiron, he makes his impact felt.
The Commanders should be well-equipped to continue building momentum on the season. With a win, they'd match their win total from a season ago, where they posted a 4-13 record. The turnaround from then to now has been electric, and there's a newfound culture in the DMV.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Players' Injury Status Revealed Before Browns Game
• Commanders Ready for Tough Test Against Browns Defense
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Remaining Focused Despite Heavy Recognition