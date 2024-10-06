Commanders vs. Browns: Time, TV, & Predictions

Commander Country

All your information for the Washington Commanders matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with a fist pump against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are off to a surprising 3-1 start to the 2024 season after winning back-to-back road games and losing their first game of the season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, the Commanders’ offense has exploded under the direction of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

The Commanders’ offense will be put to the test this week as they return home to Northwest Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns who own one of the better defenses in the league led by defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns are struggling to find their identity outside of their defense and the Commanders will look to continue their hot streak and stranglehold on the NFC East.

Here is all the information you need to know for the Washington Commanders upcoming contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Commanders vs. Browns Kickoff Time

Northwest Stadium
Landover, Maryland
Sunday, 1:00 PM EST

TV Channel

FOX - Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Prediction For Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

The Washington Commanders are on a hot streak ripping off three straight wins since their season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. A major factor for this has been the emergence of the Commanders' offense led by Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders' offense has been one of the best in the league over the past few weeks and their defense took a positive step in their last outing against the Cardinals. The Browns on the other hand still have a strong defense, but they have struggled to get anything on offense with Deshaun Watson at the helm.

This one should be a fairly convincing W for the Commanders as they return home from their two-game road trip.

Commanders 27, Browns 14

Full Staff Score Predictions

