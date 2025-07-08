Commanders second-year linebacker eyes growth in 2025
Washington Commanders linebacker Jordan Magee is hoping 2025 can be a step up from his previous season.
The second-year pro out of Temple was chosen in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and played in eight games to close out his rookie year. He suffered a knee injury in the preseason that required surgery and forced him to start the season on injured reserve.
Magee made a comeback and played primarily on special teams last season, but Commanders team reporter Zach Selby thinks there is reason to believe that could change in the upcoming campaign.
Magee can make jump for Commanders
"The Commanders had plans for former fifth-round pick Magee last season. He was making waves in training camp, and the team was developing packages for him to be used against certain offensive personnel groupings," Selby wrote.
"Magee's injury, which kept him sidelined for a significant portion of the season, ruined all those plans, and he was mostly limited to special teams. Flash forward to this year's OTAs, and Magee is once again making waves with his coaches. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said Magee has shown a strong command of the scheme and looked impressive in practice.
"The coaches are hoping he can stay healthy, because they have high hopes about what could be not just for this season, but for the future, too. Wagner, as good as he is, will not be with the team forever, and it would solve several upcoming issues if Magee could fill that role."
Magee is hoping that a clean bill of health will make him a bigger part of the Commanders defense this season.
The linebacker position doesn't have much depth for the Commanders, so there's a lot of opportunity for Magee to step in and be a bigger part of the team.
Magee and the Commanders will report to training camp on July 22.
