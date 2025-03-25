Commander Country

Commanders should seek replacement for veteran linebacker

The Washington Commanders need to add some youth to the linebacker position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner on a one-year deal, but they know that he won't be on the field forever.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Commanders should look to draft a linebacker that Wagner can mentor and eventually hand the baton to.

READ MORE: NFL agent believes Commanders’ Jayden Daniels could be first $90 million per year QB

Bobby Wagne
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wagner's predecessor incoming?

"The Commanders brought back Bobby Wagner on a one-year, $9 million contract. It's a sensible move. The 34-year-old was instrumental in helping turn the defense around under Quinn and he still shows signs of elite athleticism from time to time," Ballentine writes.

"That being said, it would be wise for the Commanders to use this year's draft as an opportunity to draft an heir apparent for Wagner's job. Finding another athletic linebacker who can play beside Frankie Luvu would allow the team to transition smoothly into 2026.

"Someone like Chris Paul Jr., who is considered a bit of a project, could be a worthwhile investment in the third round."

READ MORE: Commanders rival Giants sign $8 million quarterback, adding to depth chart

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders should still be targeting $30+ million edge defender

• Analyst's favorite and least favorite Commanders move both on defense

• Commanders make some questionable picks in four-round mock NFL Draft

 Super Bowl champion has bold take on Commanders’ upcoming season

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News