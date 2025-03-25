Commanders should seek replacement for veteran linebacker
The Washington Commanders brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner on a one-year deal, but they know that he won't be on the field forever.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Commanders should look to draft a linebacker that Wagner can mentor and eventually hand the baton to.
Wagner's predecessor incoming?
"The Commanders brought back Bobby Wagner on a one-year, $9 million contract. It's a sensible move. The 34-year-old was instrumental in helping turn the defense around under Quinn and he still shows signs of elite athleticism from time to time," Ballentine writes.
"That being said, it would be wise for the Commanders to use this year's draft as an opportunity to draft an heir apparent for Wagner's job. Finding another athletic linebacker who can play beside Frankie Luvu would allow the team to transition smoothly into 2026.
"Someone like Chris Paul Jr., who is considered a bit of a project, could be a worthwhile investment in the third round."
