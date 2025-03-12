Commanders sign 10-year veteran, D.C. native to deal in free agency
The Washington Commanders are adding to their defensive line in free agency, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
READ MORE: Commanders re-sign award-winning QB to backup Jayden Daniels
Goldman to the Commanders
The move comes shortly after the Commanders cut Jonathan Allen, who signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, Goldman comes into the fold as a depth piece with a decade of NFL experience after being taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
Goldman, 31, spent the first seven years of his career with the Bears before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.
Goldman had a tumultuous tenure with the Falcons where he flirted with retirement in his first two years with the team.
However, Goldman returned to the Falcons in 2024, where he appeared in all 17 games and made 10 starts for the team.
Now, he'll have a chance to continue his career by playing for his hometown team and having a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.
READ MORE: Zach Ertz says re-signing with the Commanders was a 60-second decision
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
• OFFICIAL: Commanders trade for 49ers star WR Deebo Samuel
• Washington Commanders bringing back veteran running back on one-year deal