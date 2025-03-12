Commanders re-sign award-winning QB to backup Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are solidifying their quarterback room for the upcoming season.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Commanders are bringing Marcus Mariota back on a one-year deal to continue serving as Jayden Daniels' backup.
Mariota back with the Commanders
Mariota, 31, played in three games last season for the Commanders, including a Week 18 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, where he threw a touchdown late to secure a victory and the No. 6 seed for Washington in the NFC playoffs.
Mariota completed 34 of 44 passes last season for 364 yards and four touchdowns for the Commanders.
With Mariota still in Washington, the Commanders will have continuity for Daniels, and that should be a big part of his growth with the team in his second season.
The Commanders can now spend the rest of their time and cap space helping other areas of need on the roster in hopes of making another deep playoff run.
