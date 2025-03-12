OFFICIAL: Commanders trade for 49ers star WR Deebo Samuel
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFL are sipping champagne as the new league year has officially begun.
This means that the Commanders can make some of the moves that they have made over the past few weeks official, including their trade with the San Francisco 49ers for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel official.
Deebo officially joins Commanders
The Commanders will send a fifth-round pick to the Niners for Samuel, a receiver that has played in the Super Bowl twice since entering the league in 2019.
Samuel is expected to elevate Washington's offense as a complement to Terry McLaurin on the opposite side of the field.
The speed that Samuel possesses should give opposing defenses fits as the Commanders unlock a new dimension for their offense, making them scarier than they were before with reigning Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels leading the way for the team and organization.
