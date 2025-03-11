Zach Ertz says re-signing with the Commanders was a 60-second decision
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz didn’t need days or even hours to decide where he wanted to be next season — it took him less than a minute. The veteran tight end recently re-signed with the franchise on a one-year, $6.25 million contract, a move he never hesitated about.
Ertz knew almost immediately at the end of the season that he didn’t want to go anywhere else. After the Commanders' impressive 12-5 season, deep playoff run, and first NFC Championship appearance since 1991, Ertz was certain he wanted to stay.
The Commanders' season ended against the Philadelphia Eagles — a familiar foe for Ertz, who spent a eight seasons of his career with the NFC East rivals. As the final whistle blew, the realization hit him.
“The game ended maybe at 6 o’clock in Philly, so 6:01 was when I knew I wanted to be back,” Ertz revealed. “To me, it was just a situation where it really was a no-brainer. There was no scenario where I wanted to go somewhere else.”
Despite the ups and downs of the season, Ertz saw enough promise to make staying in Washington an easy decision. Factors like the coaching staff, the fan support, and the team’s young quarteback, Jayden Daniels, all played a role.
For Zach Ertz, the Commanders are where he wants to be. Ertz said it plain and simple: Run it back.
