Washington Commanders bringing back veteran running back on one-year deal
The Washington Commanders have made some big additions to their 2025 roster, but they haven't forgotten about bringing back their own.
While veterans like linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz are back with the Commanders on one-year deals, the team also re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez, punter Tress Way, and tight end John Bates.
Now, we can add running back Jeremy McNichols to that list of players returning to Washington.
"Veteran RB Jeremy McNichols is re-signing with the Commanders on a one-year deal," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday. The move was confirmed to CommanderGameday by a team source.
McNichols was originally drafted out of Boise State by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft but was waived at the end of that preseason after struggling to get his feet on the ground in the league.
He made his NFL debut with the San Francisco 49ers in the same season, appearing in two games as a part of the special teams.
His first NFL carry came in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts in his one active game for them that season. From there, he landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 before getting his first multi-year opportunity with the Tennessee Titans in 2020-21 racking up 88 carries for 360 yards and one touchdown in those two seasons.
McNichols signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 but ended up on injured reserve and eventually returned to the 49ers in 2023. There, he worked under assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn, and followed the coach to the Commanders in 2024.
Last season, McNichols was credited with his first career start and was active for all 17 regular season games getting 55 carries and nine touches gaining 288 yards from scrimmage and scoring four touchdowns.
The veteran back turns 30 years old in December.
READ MORE: Commanders Trade For OT Laremy Tunsil, Send Four Picks to Texans
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders veteran safety could leave for Dolphins
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
• Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders