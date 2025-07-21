Washington Commanders sign $191 million defensive star
The Washington Commanders officially announced the signing of veteran pass rusher Von Miller on Monday, adding a future Hall of Famer to a defense looking to reignite its edge rushing presence ahead of training camp.
The 35-year-old joins Washington after revitalizing his career in Buffalo, where he served as a situational pass rusher last season. Miller notched six sacks in 2024, a strong bounce-back campaign after suffering a significant knee injury late in 2022 and spending most of 2023 slowly ramping up.
Now, he’ll look to bring his championship pedigree and elite pass rush instincts to a Commanders defense looking to replace the production of Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team in sacks last season but departed in free agency.
Miller’s career resume speaks for itself. A former Super Bowl MVP and eight-time Pro Bowler, he has totaled 123.5 career sacks, ranking him among the most prolific edge rushers of his era. While he may no longer be the every-down force he was in his prime, Miller showed last season he can still generate pressure in key situations. With Washington, he is expected to play a "closer" role — coming in fresh on late downs and high-leverage spots to hunt quarterbacks.
He’ll join a rotation that also features newcomers Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jacob Martin, both signed earlier this offseason. The trio is tasked with adding “pass rush juice” to a unit that lacked consistency off the edge in 2024.
Helping that transition will be linebackers and , who both landed on the 2025 NFL Top 100 list and bring leadership, toughness, and playmaking ability to the front seven. Wagner’s football IQ and Luvu’s relentless motor are expected to play key roles in helping Miller and the other new additions settle into Dan Quinn’s defensive system.
However, Miller’s arrival brings Washington’s offseason roster to 91 players — one over the NFL’s 90-man limit. A team source clarified that rookie defensive lineman Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton McKay is currently on the Active/NFI list, meaning he still counts toward the roster total. As a result, the Commanders will need to make a corresponding move in the next 24 to 48 hours before training camp officially kicks off on Wednesday.
Whether Miller’s addition is a final splash or the beginning of more defensive tweaks, the Commanders have sent a clear signal: they are loading up on veterans who know how to win. And if Miller still has gas left in the tank, Washington may have landed one of the savviest pickups of the summer.
