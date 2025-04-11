Commanders sign former Ravens QB
The Washington Commanders are bringing back a familiar face to their quarterback room.
The Commanders have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s John Keim.
Johnson was drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, but has since been around the block. His most recent stop was in Baltimore with the Ravens.
Washington last saw Johnson on the field in 2018, when he was thrust into a starting role late in the season. Despite limited time to prepare, Johnson started three games and provided a spark for a team battling injuries at the quarterback position.
Johnson has been one of the league’s most well-traveled signal-callers. He’s suited up for nearly half of the NFL’s franchises and has also spent time in the AAF and XFL.
For his career, Johnson has appeared in 45 games with nine starts, completing 58 percent of his passes for 2,297 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.
Johnson is expected to serve as the team’s third quarterback behind starter Jayden Daniels and veteran Marcus Mariota, who re-signed with the team last month.
