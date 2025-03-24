Commanders could sign two-time Super Bowl champion pass rusher
The Washington Commanders have been unafraid to push the envelope when it comes to signing veterans in free agency.
The Commanders know their Super Bowl window is open now, so they want to add players who could help achieve that goal.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen named Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller as one of the best free agents remaining.
Commanders could add veteran to defense
"We still see flashes of Miller's ability to win one-on-ones off the edge due to his various pass-rush plans. But with his lower-body quickness fading at this stage of his career, Miller can't run the arc at full throttle. He has a total of 129.5 sacks over his career, but he had just 6.0 in 2024. After Buffalo released him, teams can target him in free agency as a rotational edge for clear passing situations," Bowen writes.
Miller already has two Super Bowl rings, and adding one more with the Commanders would be a wonderful touch on a Hall-of-Fame career.
