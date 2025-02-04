NFL commissioner Roger Goodell weighs in on Washington Commanders' stadium future
NEW ORLEANS -- The Washington Commanders may not be playing in Super Bowl LIX this weekend, but that doesn't mean they aren't part of the conversations happening around the league right now.
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off in the big game, the Commanders are preparing for a huge offseason as they seek out the right pieces to add to their roster that will help them represent the NFC in next year's Super Bowl.
In addition to pursuing the creation of a truly elite roster, Washington is also in search of a new home. On Monday, at the site of Super Bowl LIX, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell threw his support behind one specific candidate to land the new stadium project.
“I remember that as a kid growing up, the power of that vision and what it means to that community,” Goodell was quoted as saying Monday by Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “It’s a really powerful thing. So if it turns out that that is the best alternative, it could be a great thing.”
During the press conference, Goodell also shared his own memories from a childhood spent in Washington D.C.
“I remember that experience. When I see that stadium site today — I went by it when I was down in Washington in December — and, frankly, it was really disappointing," said Goodell. "It made me sad to see that area and how the stadium looks today and how the community looks.”
It sure sounds like Goodell would love to be part of a renewal project at the RFK Stadium site, and who could blame him. But managing partner Josh Harris said on Monday in his own press conference in Ashburn, Virginia that the location is far from set despite popular opinion that the Washington D.C. site is also his own preferred location.
