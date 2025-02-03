Commander Country

Daron Payne listed as Commanders top trade asset

The Washington Commanders could end up trading Daron Payne this offseason.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders didn't have defensive lineman Daron Payne for the NFC Championship loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was a valuable asset to have throughout the season.

Payne, the No. 13 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has been with Washington for seven seasons through all the highs and lows during that process. However, it may have been the final bow for Payne in the nation's capital.

Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine suggests that the Commanders could trade Payne this offseason.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why would Payne be traded?

"The Commanders could opt to shop Daron Payne. Payne and Jonathan Allen are two of the top three most expensive players on the roster and they also drafted Jer'Zhan Newton in this last draft," Ballentine writes.

Payne has a $26 million cap hit next season, which is a lot for a 27-year-old defensive tackle. While he started every game this season, Payne had his worst statistical season to date for the Commanders, logging a career-low 42 tackles.

That being said, Payne still has a lot of value, and the Commanders won't give him up for just anything. It would have to take a lot for the Commanders to move on from him.

