Will Austin Ekeler return to Commanders next season after injuries?

Austin Ekeler could leave the Washington Commanders after one season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were hoping to get a boost in the backfield this season from veteran Austin Ekeler, and that's exactly what happened.

Ekeler carried the ball 77 times for 367 yards and four touchdowns for the Commanders while also catching 35 passes for 366 yards.

While Ekeler was strong this year, Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine believes Ekeler has decent trade value and the Commanders could look to explore it.

NFL Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler
NFL Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Ekeler on the move?

"Austin Ekeler could also be dangled in trade talks. Brian Robinson Jr. showed he's the top back in their offense. However, a 30-year-old running back who suffered multiple concussions in 2024 isn't likely to draw a return," Ballentine writes.

Ekeler's injuries should cause some concern, but the Commanders still have value with him on the roster whether hurt or healthy.

While Robinson is in the fold as well, this season proved how important it was for the Commanders to have depth in the running back room. While Chris Rodriguez Jr. could fill that spot, having a veteran like Ekeler that can run and catch is an underrated quality, and the Commanders should think twice about moving him if the opportunity arrises.

