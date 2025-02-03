Should the Washington Commanders trade for Myles Garrett?
The Washington Commanders started the season several pieces away from bringing the franchise back to relevancy in the NFL.
After the season, one that produced a trip to the NFC Championship Game, the feeling around the organization is the Commanders may be one or two key players away from becoming annual competitors for the right to play the season's final game.
One of those players may just be Cleveland Browns' edge defender Myles Garrett, who requested a trade from the team on Monday and is someone who would immediately boost the pass rush presence in Washington.
In a statement shared with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Garrett said, "As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl – and that goal fuels me today more than ever...The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
The expected asking price to trade for the six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is high, but if the Commanders feel he could be the missing piece it may be worth the cost.
Of course, in order to make the trade Washington would have to get the Browns to the negotiating table at all. As a source told CBS' Jonathan Jones, that the team is "not entertaining offers for him."
As it goes with all offseason trade demands, this one could be resolved quickly, or could drag into the early stages of the 2025 NFL season. Until anyone from the organization gives reason not to, Commanders fans are going to be keeping a close eye on this one.
