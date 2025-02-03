Eagles' star Jalen Carter punished by NFL after striking Commanders player
A lot happens on the football field when teams like the Washington Commanders go up against rivals like the Philadelphia Eagles.
Add into the mix that a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line, and seemingly small infractions can look much bigger when put under the microscope that comes with playing in the NFC Championship Game. So when Eagles' defensive lineman Jalen Carter decided to slap Commanders' center Tyler Biadasz, people took notice.
Carter wasn't flagged on the play but was fined by the NFL for his actions against the Washington center.
When the league revealed the fines issued from the NFC Championship Game it was discovered Carter had $17,455 taken from his bank account because of the play.
He wasn't alone. Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown was also fined for a play that the officiating crew actually flagged Commanders' cornerback Marshon Lattimore for, further adding to some of the angst surrounding the way that game was called.
Ultimately, of course, the Eagles won the game more because of four Washington turnovers than anything, but there continues to be calls for the NFL to fix its officiating issues and to maximize the technology at its disposal to ensure the game is called as fairly as possible.
These fines, which resulted in zero yards gained for the Commanders, will be two examples of that need moving forward.
