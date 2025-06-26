Commanders release statement to keep RFK stadium project alive
The Washington Commanders have issued a firm response following a proposal to remove the RFK stadium lease from the District’s upcoming budget plan, a development that could jeopardize their long-anticipated return to the city.
The Commanders emphasized that the stadium project represents more than just a home field, it’s an economic and cultural investment for the city’s future. The goal is for the stadium to be ready for the 2030 NFL season, but that process can’t even begin until all of the approvals are in place.
Now, Washington faces a fast-approaching deadline that could define the project’s fate. As of June 25, only four of the necessary seven Council members have publicly backed the proposal. With a July 15 deadline looming, momentum for the project now hangs in the balance. In response to the potential delay, the team released the following statement:
The Commanders are trying to show that delays not only push back construction but could also prevent Washington from competing for marquee global events.
Back in April, a bold vision was presented by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris to bring the franchise back to its historic roots at the RFK Stadium site. The proposal promised wide-ranging benefits: from thousands of new jobs and infrastructure upgrades to community revitalization and restoring a piece of the team’s legacy.
The team remains committed to working closely with local leadership to finalize the deal, but the clock is ticking. For the Commanders and their fans, the opportunity to have their new home at RFK now waits on a decision from the Council.
