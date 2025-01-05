Commander Country

Commanders Bench Jayden Daniels vs. Cowboys

Jayden Daniels is out for the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are making a quarterback change in the second half of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels went 6 of 12 for 38 yards and ran the ball four times for 27 yards in the first half against the Cowboys, but the Commanders managed to score just three points.

With the Commanders already locking up a playoff spot, the team felt it would err on the side of caution and go into next week with Daniels healthy and ready to go.

The Commanders surrendered a third field goal to begin the second half, but Marcus Mariota came into the game and led Washington on its first touchdown drive of the game.

Mariota went 5 of 5 for 60 yards on an 8-play drive that ended in a touchdown to veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

A win would clinch the No. 6 seed for the Commanders, which would line them up for a game against the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers depending on how they perform in Week 18.

The Commanders hold a 10-9 lead midway through the third quarter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Terry McLaurin 'Blessed' to be Part of Historic Franchise Duo

• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance

• Commanders Stumble Through First Half; Trail Cowboys 6-3 in Week 18

• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News