Commanders Bench Jayden Daniels vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are making a quarterback change in the second half of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels went 6 of 12 for 38 yards and ran the ball four times for 27 yards in the first half against the Cowboys, but the Commanders managed to score just three points.
With the Commanders already locking up a playoff spot, the team felt it would err on the side of caution and go into next week with Daniels healthy and ready to go.
The Commanders surrendered a third field goal to begin the second half, but Marcus Mariota came into the game and led Washington on its first touchdown drive of the game.
Mariota went 5 of 5 for 60 yards on an 8-play drive that ended in a touchdown to veteran tight end Zach Ertz.
A win would clinch the No. 6 seed for the Commanders, which would line them up for a game against the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers depending on how they perform in Week 18.
The Commanders hold a 10-9 lead midway through the third quarter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Terry McLaurin 'Blessed' to be Part of Historic Franchise Duo
• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance
• Commanders Stumble Through First Half; Trail Cowboys 6-3 in Week 18
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success