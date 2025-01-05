Commanders Stumble Through First Half; Trail Cowboys 6-3 in Week 18
ARLINGTON, Tx. -- The Washington Commanders entered Week 18 with a playoff spot clinched but still with plenty on the line as a win over the hated Dallas Cowboys would secure the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
For Commanders coach Dan Quinn and his staff, clinching the better seed is reason enough to put winning over resting, and the team emphasized the desire to build momentum heading into the postseason as another reason why players like quarterback Jayden Daniels were starting despite having a spot in the tournament secured.
The Washington offense got the ball to start the game but promptly punted it over to the Cowboys following one first down and two sacks by linebacker Micah Parsons. From there, Dallas started with the ball on its own eight-yard line and drove down for a 34-yard field goal after quarterback Trey Lance connected on two passes that gained 64 of the 85 yards gained on the drive.
Following some exchanges of three-and-out drives and altogether ugly offensive football by Washington, the score stayed 3-0 in favor of the Cowboys at the end of the first quarter.
It was a first quarter marked heavily by mental mistakes by the Commanders including missed blocks against Parsons, a dropped pass by receiver Terry McLaurin, and bad angles by the defense on several plays.
In the season, in games where Washington failed to score a touchdown in the first quarter its record was two wins to three losses with one of those defeats coming at the hands of this same Dallas squad in Week 12.
The second quarter didn't get started for the Commanders much better. On a punt return early in the quarter receiver Luke McCaffrey collided with punt returner Jamison Crowder leading to a muffed return and a Cowboys recovery. Ironically, the defense got its second three-and-out on the ensuing possession, but because of the starting field position Dallas was still able to add a field goal making the lead 6-0.
It took five possessions, but eventually Washington was able to put points on the board thanks to a made 47-yard field goal by kicker Zane Gonzalez to trim the lead to just three points. Even that positive of points scored was marred by a negative, however, because on the first down play that led to the field goal the Commanders dialed up a trick play that led to receiver Dyami Brown throwing a deep bomb to fellow receiver Olamide Zaccheaus who was wide open in the end zone for a touchdown.
Zaccheaus appeared to lose track of the ball, however, or took a misstep, and was unable to corral the pass as he stumbled through the end of the play. It cost the Commanders a shot at the lead with time winding down in the first half.
Unfortunately, the scoring positive didn't turn into further success, and the Cowboys were able to execute their four-minute offense well, setting up a fourth-and-goal play with less than 30 seconds left in the half from the Washington two-yard line. Fortunately, Lance was unable to convert the play, and we hit the locker room with Dallas up on the Commanders, 6-3.
The Cowboys will receive the second-half kickoff.
