This Commanders star faces make-or-break season in 2025
The Washington Commanders are hoping to get the best out of cornerback Marshon Lattimore in his first full season in the nation's capital.
CBS Sports writer Joel Corry thinks the fit is good for Lattimore, who was named as one of his bounce back candidates for the upcoming season.
"A surprising 7-2 start last season prompted the Commanders to address a glaring weakness at cornerback at the trade deadline as Washington dealt 2025 third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to the New Orleans Saints for Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round pick," Corry wrote.
"A hamstring injury sidelined Lattimore for the first four games after the trade. Lattimore, who was still bothered by his hamstring, had rough outings against A.J. Brown and Mike Evans in the playoffs when the Commanders faced the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The expectation is for a healthy Lattimore to regain the form that led to four Pro Bowl berths in eight NFL seasons. If that doesn't happen, the Commanders could start regretting the trade."
Lattimore could improve for Commanders
Lattimore is going into the season as Washington's top cornerback, which is a role that has caused a lot of trouble for the team in the past.
Lattimore, however, is the most talented player the Commanders have had at cornerback in a long time — when he's healthy.
Lattimore came to the Commanders in a trade back in November from the New Orleans Saints in hopes that he would help for the playoff run. He only played in two regular season games, but appeared in all three of Washington's postseason contests, recording 15 tackles.
Now that he's situated in D.C., Lattimore has a chance to truly cement himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks once again while playing for a potential Super Bowl contender.
If Lattimore can shut down opposing teams' top wide receiver, the Commanders could be in line to be one of the best teams in the NFL.
