Commanders land 'explosive and strong' Ohio State edge in three-round mock draft

The Washington Commanders start their draft efforts in the trenches, in a recent three-round mock.

David Harrison

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates tackling Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates tackling Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders got off to a fast start in year one of their retooling under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

Looking to keep things rolling in 2025, the Commanders are now armed with a year's worth of self-scouting, a solid batch of NFL Draft capital, and nearly $100 million in cap space.

Building through the draft, as Peters aims to, means landing the best players with those picks, and in a recent three-round mock, NFL.com has Washington bringing in an immediate impact edge player to help bolster the defensive front.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates tackling Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates tackling Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"(JT) Tuimoloau will step into the Commanders' starting lineup as a rookie," NFL.com's Chad Reuter said about his first selection for Peters. "Using his explosive burst and strong, active hands to play like a veteran from Day 1, just as he did with Ohio State."

Reuter wasn't finished addressing the Washington defense, however, using the second pick of the mock on cornerback Cobee Bryant from Kansas.

Lance Zeirlein's draft profile on Bryant compares him to Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and lends credibility to the thought he could earn snaps as a slot corner in year one of his NFL career.

Of course, that would signal a decision for Mike Sainristil to remain outside after beginning his own rookie season inside last training camp.

The final round of Reuter's mock goes to the offense but stays in the trenches where it started.

Purdue offensive tackle Marcus Mbow is the selection for the Commanders in the third round, but many project he'll move inside to guard in the NFL, where he started his collegiate career.

With Sam Cosmi on the mend from a knee injury suffered in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the need tracks, and it gives Washington a year to figure out if Mbow's future truly is inside, or if they believe they can move him out to tackle.

Published
