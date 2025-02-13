Commander Country

Commanders hold top odds to land former NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The Washington Commanders are in the mix to trade for one of the league's best defensive players.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are monitoring the situation stemming from the Cleveland Browns in regards to Myles Garrett.

The day after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, Garrett publicly requested a trade.

Now, the Commanders could look to trade for him.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in overtime of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders in lead for Garrett?

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the Commanders have the best odds to trade for Garrett at +350.

Garrett spoke with Sports Illustrated reporter Brice Butler about the potential of being traded to the Commanders.

"I think they need a pass rusher. I think that's something that they dearly missed there in the playoffs and some of their big games," Garrett said.

"And I feel like I can fill that role. But you know that's a role that multiple teams need, and I feel like I am not only a pass rusher, but I think I'm the best defensive player in the game. And I feel like that's invaluable in itself."

