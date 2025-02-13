NFL executive slams Commanders, praises Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders went from winning four games to being one victory away from the Super Bowl, and a lot of that had to do with the heroics from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels was stellar as he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors this season, but not everyone was a fan of what the roster around the quarterback was doing.
ESPN insider John Keim recently spoke with an NFL executive, who had some criticisms regarding the Commanders.
Daniels makes everything better
"Because of the skill set [Daniels] has, he covers up a lot of stink," an NFL executive told ESPN's John Keim. "The offensive line is not good. It shows the league what can happen when you have that guy."
The Commanders made some improvements, but it's clear that the team still has a long way to go if they want to be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
The Commanders will begin to attempt making the roster better by attending the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month.
