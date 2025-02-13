Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR
The Washington Commanders enter the offseason in a strong position to build on their NFC Championship run, armed with a top-10 draft pick and multiple selections in the early rounds.
With A lot of money in cap space and a front office led by general manager Adam Peters, the Commanders have the resources to upgrade key positions on both sides of the ball.
According to The 33rd Team, analyst Tyler Brooke projects Washington to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.
READ MORE: Tom Brady backed Jayden Daniels for OROY, but one voter thought differently
The Commanders are well-positioned to surround quarterback Jayden Daniels with more weapons after his historic rookie season.“Jayden Daniels asserted himself with one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in NFL history, leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship" said Brooke. "Now that management knows what they have in their young quarterback, general manager Adam Peters can focus on loading up talent around the emerging star under center.”
Godwin’s skill set makes him an ideal addition to Washington’s offense. Last season, he was highly effective in short-yardage situations, catching 35 of 41 targets within 0-9 yards for 357 yards, including 200 yards after the catch and four touchdowns. His ability to create separation on quick routes and gain extra yards after the catch would give Daniels a reliable outlet, particularly in high-pressure situations.
“The Commanders have plenty of resources to do that, too,” Brooke said. “They have $78 million in cap space and a solid war chest of draft picks, but they also have a major need at wide receiver. Terry McLaurin is a clear No. 1 target, but Dyami Brown, Noah Brown, Jamison Crowder, and Olamide Zaccheaus are all unrestricted free agents, leaving Washington with few pass-catching options at the moment.”
Adding Godwin would also help balance the passing attack. With defenses forced to respect McLaurin’s deep-threat ability, Godwin could thrive in the short and intermediate areas of the field, keeping Washington’s offense unpredictable. Pairing the two receivers would provide Daniels with the kind of stability and firepower needed to take the next step in his development.
With ample cap space and a clear need at receiver, the Washington Commanders are in prime position to make a splash in free agency. If they land Chris Godwin, they would give their young quarterback a trusted playmaker and take another step toward solidifying themselves as one of the NFC’s rising powers.
READ MORE: Marcus Mariota opens up on mentoring Jayden Daniels in his Commanders’ rookie season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders draft freak athlete out of Tennessee in recent 2025 CBS Sports mock draft
• Commanders could have free agency competition for Jeremy Chinn
• Commanders' Dyami Brown could be next year's No. 2 WR