Commanders’ divisional rival lose Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator
The Washington Commanders are busy planning to unseat the Philadelphia Eagles as NFC East Division Champions and, with any luck, will be the next team in the division to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
If they pull it off, there's a more than good chance the Commanders lose offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in the 2026 coach hiring cycle, a fate the Eagles are experiencing today.
After winning the Super Bowl, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was hired to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, meaning Washington will see a new version of its division rival's offense in 2025.
“It’s going to be a smart, fast and physical football team,” Moore said in his introductory press conference Thursday. “And I know that our style, that Who Dat Nation will be proud of.”
Of course, Moore has to craft his own coaching staff as well now, and there is at least a thought that he may take Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier with him to be his offensive coordinator with the Saints.
That would mean the Eagles would be losing their offensive coordinator and quarterback Jalen Hurts' position coach all at once. Typically, these types of moves result in a dip in production the following year, but with running back Saquon Barkley being the clear catalyst for that offense, we're not sure how big a deal that would be anyway.
Coach Frank Reich, who was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia in 2016 and 2017, is thought to be one of the top candidates to replace Moore.
