Washington Commanders: 'Surprise Playoff Team' in 2024?

The Washington Commanders could shock a person or two in the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 15, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
It's been four years since the Washington Commanders have made the playoffs, but they could look to end that drought in 2024.

Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton believes the Commanders could make a return to the postseason if a few things go their way.

"The Commanders could be a surprise playoff team if they can figure out their offensive line, which may feature two inexperienced starters on the left side. Jayden Daniels, who won the 2023 Heisman Trophy, can be a playmaker with his arm and legs. He'll have a reliable go-to wideout, Terry McLaurin. Head coach Dan Quinn and play-callerJoe Whitt Jr. will reinvigorate Washington's defense. The Commanders will pull off some upsets, though they're probably a year away from playoff contention," Moton writes.

A lot will have to go their way in order to go from four wins to the postseason, but they are on the right path. Crazier things have happened in the NFL, so the Commanders could be the team that shocks everyone this season.

The Commanders are set for another preseason contest this evening against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

